Digital Afrique Telecom unveils new mobile gaming at World Lottery Summit

DIGITAL Afrique Telecom (DAT) is unveiling an exciting portfolio of mobile gaming and online lottery aimed at the African market. Simplice Anoh, Founder and Chief executive officer of DAT will reveal the new products at the World Lottery Summit in Singapore on November 6-9, 2016.

The new games and online lottery, which are accessed via mobile phones, cover a wide range of genres, from sport to music. Some of the titles include Foot & Goal, Brain Train, Karaoke, Genius Palace, Lucky Numbers, Rapid Lotto, among others.

Foot & Goal, for instance, is a set of services, which include a football quiz and SMS alerts for users to keep up with leagues in Europe and Africa. Karaoke is developed for people who like to sing and allows them to take part in digital voting.

The World Lottery Summit is a biennial convention that takes place on every continent by rotation. It provides a unique platform for lottery operators, World Lottery Association partners and suppliers from around the world to gather together and exchange knowledge and experiences.

Mr. Anoh said, “We are excited to unveil these new games and online lottery at the World Lottery Summit in Singapore. The networking opportunities provided by the Summit will be of utmost value to DAT as we roll out the new products in Africa.”

Global consulting firm Deloitte predicted that in 2016 mobile (smartphones and tablets) would become the leading games platform by software revenue, generating US$35 billion in revenue. This compares to US$32 billion for PC games and US$28 billion for console games.

Simplice Anoh said, “From Nigeria to South Africa, there’s a huge consumer appetite for mobile gaming content, due largely to the proliferation of mobile phones on the continent. At DAT, we take advantage of mobile technology to offer a wide range of digital solutions to millions of Africans. The games we have developed would appeal to gaming fans in Africa – there is something for everyone. People can play multiple times, at home and on the move. We look forward to partnering with lottery bodies to unlock the potential of mobilein the gaming industry. We have a business model that attracts no investment costs for those lottery bodies to use our services.”

The mobile games developed by DAT provide a range of benefits for consumers, mobile operators and the lottery bodies. Mobile operators can win a competitive edge over other networks and people can play with any phone with an equal chance of winning. National lotteries can also take advantage of the active customers on mobile networks.