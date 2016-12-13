Dillian Whyte pays tribute to Dereck Chisora and admits rematch is a possibility

DILLIAN Whyte says there is potential for a rematch with Dereck Chisora following Saturday’s thrilling heavyweight clash in Manchester.

The build-up to the bout was marred by the open hostility between the duo, culminating in an ugly pre-fight news conference which led to Chisora receiving a fine and a suspended ban from boxing.

However, once they were inside the ring, the duo produced one of the most entertaining heavyweight clashes of the year, trading blows repeatedly throughout 12 rounds of high intensity action.

Pundits were split over who deserved the victory in the aftermath of the fight and it was Whyte who got the narrow verdict, triumphing 115-113 and 115-114 on two of the cards, while Chisora was given a 115-114 edge by the other judge.

The excitement of the contest prompted calls for a rematch and, having initially dismissed the idea, Whyte told Sky Sports News HQ on Sunday morning that he was open to the possibility.

“It was an excellent fight and there may be a potential rematch there,” said Whyte. “But we will see what Eddie [Hearn, promoter] wants to do and where he wants to go with it.

“I thought I won the fight by three rounds, but this is boxing, when you leave it to the judges.

“Credit to Chisora, he showed up. I hit him with some bombs, he hit me with some bombs and he showed up to fight. It was the best Chisora since he fought Vitali Klitschko, in my opinion.

“Dereck is very experienced. He knows what to do to steal rounds, when to take breaks, when to have a go, so I had to out-kid and out-play him at certain points, let him unload, let him think he is getting success, and then show him that ‘I’m not hurt, it’s my turn now’. It is like a game of chess.”

Whyte delivers another hammer blow in Manchester

Whyte feels there was greater respect between the pair after such a great fight, adding: “I went over to shake his hand and he didn’t want to shake my hand, but then after that he came round.

“He’s a proud man, I’m a proud man, and there was a lot at stake.

“We are both London guys so there were a lot of bragging rights and a lot of stuff was said before the fight.

“It’s good to go into a war like that and come out looking all right. I must have been doing something good in there last night!”

Whyte contrasted the hard-hitting nature of his Chisora battle with the world title bout which followed, in which Anthony Joshua easily disposed of Eric Molina inside three rounds.

“A lot of guys say stuff and don’t do it,” said Whyte. “I try and always say what I am going to do.

“It could have been one of those fights where I boxed and moved, but I thought ‘listen, the fans have paid their money, and we promised them a duel, so we are going to get it on’.

“Joshua-Molina was terrible, Molina was worse than [former boxer] Audley Harrison. He was giving it a lot of big talk. A lot of the Americans, they talk a lot and then come here and do nothing.” news.sky.com

