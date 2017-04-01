Directors, executive remuneration disclosures under the spotlight

NON-EXECUTIVE and executive directors’ remuneration practices are increasingly coming under the spotlight as shareholders demand more disclosures and accountability in an effort to curb abuse of shareholder resources and improve corporate governance standards.

According to a Deloitte report “Disclosure of Remuneration: A Hot Topic”: “Remuneration of directors is increasingly one of the most hotly debated topics in the corporate governance arena due mainly to some infamous recent examples and the resultant tension between shareholders demanding to understand and to be able to rationalise their directors remuneration levels and methods and the directors desire for privacy in their financial affairs.”

The recent shareholder interventions at CBZ Holdings (CBZH) where the significant shareholders namely the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) and the Government of Zimbabwe demanded more disclosures and review of remuneration and perks awarded to non-executive directors and top executives could just be the beginning of a wave of shareholder activism that will soon spread across all sectors.

Hitherto the CBZH corporate governance debacle institutional investors in Zimbabwe have largely been lying comfortably in their cocoons and did not bother to peep out and ask questions on how directors and top executives are compensated in companies they are invested in. This shareholder inertia left directors and top executives with the prerogative of determining what goes into their pockets knowing that shareholders would not ask questions.

It’s only now that shareholders are beginning to ask questions realising the “fat cat” undisclosed perks non-executive directors and top executives are awarding themselves, while the owners of companies go for years with no dividends or are only receiving paltry dividends from companies where they are invested in.

Now we are witnessing winds of change. Shareholders realising abuse of their resources are demanding more disclosures on how directors and key executives remuneration is set, process taken in setting remuneration, the quantum of remuneration and how it is paid.

NSSA has taken the lead in shareholders activism and boardrooms at CBZH and ZB Holdings are shacking with the aftershocks. The shareholder activism tide is swelling like a tsunami in Zimbabwe. Other usually docile institutional investors such as life offices, First Mutual, Fidelity Life, Zimnat etc), pension funds, banks, government and so on will soon wake up from their deep slumber and follow the footsteps of NSSA in demanding more disclosures from directors and top executives on their remuneration.

According to Good Law & Practice (Right 2 Information) website “there is a strong international trend to require disclosure regarding the remuneration of directors and executives of both publicly traded, non-State affiliated companies as well as for State-owned Enterprises. For instance, the OECD Guidelines on Corporate Governance call for the disclosure of compensation to individual board members and key executives, termination and retirement provisions, and any specific facility or in-kind remuneration provided to management”.

Right to remuneration

To avoid doubt we do recognise that directors and top executives provide services to the company for which they are legally entitled to be remunerated for. Section 161 of the Zimbabwe National Code on Corporate Governance clearly articulates that directors and executives should be remunerated fairly in order to enhance their motivation, reliability, commitment and effectiveness.

At the same time, non-executive directors and top executives have also a corresponding obligation to perform and create value for shareholders.

Executive directors (top executives) generally enter into an employment contract with the company in which their remuneration and conditions of service are agreed upon.

In most cases, non-executive directors have no formal contract with the company, but in terms of company resolutions are paid quarterly retainer fees and/or stipulated fees for attending board and committee meetings.

Advocacy

We are calling for an end to practices whereby directors and executives are unilaterally compensating themselves ridiculous salaries and benefits, while companies are struggling to survive, pay employees decent salaries and let alone pay shareholders dividends for their investments.

We are advocating that, in order to promote good corporate governance, there should be appropriate remuneration policies in place in every company and that all remuneration paid to non-executive directors and top executives should be in terms of laid out policies and that there should be comprehensive reporting mechanisms that require full disclosure of such remuneration.

Additionally, we are advocating that the corporate governance framework in companies should have mechanisms that allow shareholders to express their views on director and executive compensation. In other words, the remuneration policies and the actual remuneration (tabulated into various components) paid to non-executive directors and top executives should be put to vote and approved by shareholders.

Zimbabwe regulatory regime

The regulatory regime in Zimbabwe does not give any specific guidelines on remuneration and disclosure requirements for non- executive and executive directors. This weakness in our regulatory regime has left the issue of director and top executives remuneration as opaque as mud and thus creating corporate governance problems we are witnessing in Zimbabwe. The recent CBZH corporate governance debacle and others are examples.

The Companies Act is silent on this matter; suffice to say that our Companies Act leaves the issue of remuneration and disclosures thereof as an internal matter to be handled between directors and their shareholders.

According to my findings, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) is the only regulator that has put in place some provisions on remuneration and disclosure requirements for directors and top executives of banking institutions it regulates. We will briefly look at the RBZ guidelines.

RBZ Corporate Governance Guideline (01/2004/BSD)

The RBZ guidelines, under Section 2.15.1: provide that the remuneration of directors and top executives shall not be out of line with the nature and size of a bank and that the directors and chief executive officer should not avail themselves “unreasonably bountiful remuneration and excessive bonuses and fringe benefits” and further that non-executive directors should not expect executive pay.

The weakness of this provision is that it is too general and does not define what constitutes “bountiful remuneration” and “excessive bonuses and fringe benefits”.

RBZ Minimum Disclosure Requirements for financial institutions Guide (01/2007/BSD)

Under Section eight — Corporate Governance Information: it is provided that every banking institution should provide a summary of the remuneration policies as well as the “aggregate remuneration” paid to directors and key executives disclosing details of their earnings, share options, and all other benefits.

The weakness of this provision, inter alia, is that it is not very specific. Aggregate remuneration loosely translated simply means that a bank is required to submit a lump sum figure as representing a director’s remuneration. The guideline should clearly call for tabulating of the remuneration into itemised components so as to give a clearer picture of what constitutes “aggregate remuneration”.

My interpretation is that where remuneration is aggregated and presented as a lump sum figure at a shareholders meeting (see example given below), it will be difficult for the shareholders to ask questions and express their views. In the, end shareholders will simply approve the remuneration notwithstanding that certain remuneration components may be “unreasonably bountiful” and in violation of the RBZ regulations.

For example, in the case of CBZH recent corporate governance debacle, its chairman in 2016 was paid perks to the tune of US$18 902,35 (for medical aid, security guards, fuel, wi-fi, newspapers, DStv subscriptions, motor vehicle expenses etc). If the figure of US$18 902 is aggregated, and presented as one lump sum figure, the regulator (not to mention shareholders) may not have picked that the chairman was being paid perks that are deemed “unreasonably bountiful” for a non-executive chairman. If, however, the figure (US$18 902) was tabulated and disclosed in its various components it would have been easier for the regulator to see that the “fringe benefits” paid to the CBZH chairman were “unreasonably bountiful” and ultra vires section 2.15.1: that “non-executive directors should not expect executive pay”.

Furthermore, the RBZ Disclosure Guidelines should be expanded to include an additional section that deals with Remuneration Policies and Disclosures. These guidelines will specifically require banks to submit Integrated Remuneration Reports, which give a narrative of the banks remuneration policies, explanation of how banks arrive at their remuneration policies, tabulated (not aggregate) remuneration paid to the directors and prescribed officers of the company, a narrative of how the remuneration of directors and top executives is linked to performance of the bank in the short, medium and long-term, including how remuneration policies are linked to the bank’s use of and impact on the resources used to ensure that directors and key executives deliver on the key performance indicators linked to the strategic objectives of the bank.

Zimbabwe can learn from the South African and the United States approaches to this hotly debated corporate governance subject.

South Africa Companies Act

The South African Companies Act of 2008 (section 30 (5) requires South African companies to provide full disclosure of all elements of remuneration and benefits paid to and received by each individual director and prescribed officer (key top executives) in the financial report/statements such as: base pay, bonuses, share based payments, share options, and other itemised benefits.

King IV Report

The King IV Corporate Governance Report will be effective for financial years commencing on or after April 2017; gives the Board, through the Remuneration Committee, the responsibility of crafting the Remuneration Policy. The report goes further to stipulate the director and key executive remuneration elements that should be disclosed in the Remuneration Policy.

To increase transparency and accountability, King IV requires that the Remuneration Policy be put to vote and approved by shareholders regularly i.e. at the Annual General Meetings.

US

The US has been described as a country with the most comprehensive and often complex disclosure regime in the world.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) (Executive Compensation and Related Person Disclosure) rules require all publicly traded companies listed on national stock exchanges to disclose executive and director remuneration in a tabular and narrative format information over the last three years detailing salaries, bonuses, additional remuneration in the form of equity awards, deferred remuneration, pension, share options and other perks.

SEC (new compensation and discussion analysis requires companies to address the following six key compensation (remuneration) components:

• Objectives of the remuneration programmes/policies.

• What the remuneration programmes are designed to reward.

• What is in each element of remuneration.

• Why company chooses to pay each element of remuneration.

• How the company determines the amount of each element of remuneration.

• How each element of remuneration fits into the overall company compensation objectives.

Executive compensation policy and pay is put to vote by shareholders (say on pay votes) every one, two or three years. This is designed to increase transparency and provide mechanisms that allow shareholders and investors with a clearer and more complete picture on how companies compensate their directors and top executives to avoid abuse of shareholder resources.

Way forward

One way of addressing the corporate governance failures we are witnessing in Zimbabwe is to make provision in the Companies Act and other regulatory guidelines under authority of regulators such as the RBZ, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, Insurance and Pensions Commission, office of the Auditor General and so on, for prescriptive guidelines on integrated remuneration reporting and in particular more material disclosures on director and executive remuneration. These policies should be put to vote and approved by shareholders as a measure of weeding out malpractices and improve corporate governance standards in Zimbabwe. These additional requirements should also be extended to parastatals and State-owned enterprises where the need for development of corporate governance best practices is more pronounced.