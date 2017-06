By Rufaro Madamombe

There’s a lot of talk about privacy online and what companies can or cannot do with our data. Now before we start talking about where the line is for the companies, let’s first establish common ground by using similar definitions of what privacy is. Wikipedia: is the ability of an individual or group to seclude […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Do people still have privacy in the digital age?

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed