Donald Trump hits back at ‘disgusting’ Madonna after Women’s March

DONALD Trump has branded Madonna “disgusting” and “disgraceful” following her Women’s March speech in protest against his presidency.

In an interview with Fox’s Sean Hannity, the US President criticised the pop star for her comments.

Speaking at the march in Washington, which took place the day after the billionaire’s inauguration, Madonna told the crowd she was “angry” and “outraged” at the outcome of the election, and had “thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House”.

Retaliating during his Fox interview, Mr Trump said: “Honestly, she’s disgusting. I think she hurt herself very badly. I think she hurt that whole cause.”

The President said he was not impressed with a “couple of others” at the march – which also saw stars including Ashley Judd and Scarlett Johansson giving speeches – but that he felt Madonna “in particular” had behaved badly.

“I thought what she said was disgraceful to our country,” he said.



Several celebrities protested in Washington after Mr Trump’s inauguration

Mr Trump’s comments were not solely directed at the singer, but also at Saturday Night Live, which mocked the businessman in the run-up to the election, and one of its writers.

Katie Rich, a former writer on the NBC show, tweeted after the inauguration that Trump’s 10-year-old son Barron would become “the country’s first homeschool shooter”.

Mr Trump told Mr Hannity: “I don’t mind some humour but it’s terrible. For them to attack, for NBC to attack my 10-year-old son, it’s a disgrace.



Barron Trump was the target of a ‘bad joke’ by a Saturday Night Live writer

“He’s a great boy. And it’s not an easy thing for him. Believe me.”

Rich has since apologised and been suspended from the show. Neither NBC nor Saturday Night Live have publicly condoned her comments. news.sky.com