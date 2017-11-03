Doves under probe

12
Top Stories
November 2, 2017
A+ A-
Email Print
Doves under probe
By
doves_zim_other

Doves, is the first professional funeral services establishment in Zimbabwe started by David John Morgan in 1902. It was taken over by a consortium of businessmen led by Farai Matsika and Phibeon Busangabanye in 2012.

INTEGRATED funeral services group, Doves Holdings, is under scrutiny from the Insurance and Pensions Commission (IPEC) over possible corporate governance failure and alleged abuse of policyholders’ funds.


IPEC commissioner Tendai Karonga confirmed to The Financial Gazette yesterday that certain allegations had been made against Doves.
“IPEC did not conduct an “investigation” per se, but an onsite inspection on Doves during the period 28 September and 2 October 2017,” Karonga said in an emailed response.
“We are finalising our findings, after which appropriate decisions will be made. Although we have received allegations of poor corporate governance, our onsite inspection will enable us to determine the situation and act accordingly.”
Sources said investigations would focus on Doves’ funeral insurance unit, Doves Funeral Assurance (DFA), which falls under the regulatory ambit of IPEC. DFA, which had total assets of $24,67 million as at June 30, 2017, is the biggest funeral assurance company in the country.
Doves shareholders are said to have acquired automotive and engineering company, Amtec, from the Industrial Development Corporation.
He said the regulator had received information that the acquisition could have been funded using policyholders’ funds.
“They (IPEC investigators) were initially requesting information related to bank transfers from Doves Funeral Assurance,” a source said. “They later went to work from the company’s offices during their investigations.”
IPEC investigators set base at Doves offices for an on-site probe early October last month, conducting interviews with directors, senior managers and other critical staff members, a senior manager said.
The IPEC investigations team includes Urayai Rwatirera, Octavia Mupfupi and Stewart Banda.
The Financial Gazette understands that IPEC also suspected that shareholders may have used DFA cash to purchase Doves South Africa about two years ago.
“They are also looking at possible use of policyholders’ funds for property acquisitions by directors,” he said.
Directors are also said to have authorised the release of cash from DFA to start a microfinance institution, which is to be housed at Amtec. The interviews for staff at the microfinance institution had been conducted by human resources officials from Doves, even though the company is unrelated to the funeral services group.
The source indicated that IPEC was also probing the establishment of a staff welfare fund, which replaced a workers’ pension scheme which was being managed by Old Mutual. The pension scheme was terminated early this year without authority from IPEC, which had also not sanctioned the welfare fund.
Doves, which became the first professional funeral services establishment in Zimbabwe started by David John Morgan in 1902, was taken over by a consortium of businessmen led by Farai Matsika and Phibeon Busangabanye in 2012.
Matsika’s consortium had acquired the business from former Bikita member of Parliament, Munyaradzi Kereke, who had bought the business from Newton Madzika, the first black man to have acquired the business from the founding family at the start of the millennium.
Matsika, a former chief executive officer of Croco Motors, chairs the group’s business development committee and authorises all critical payments from Doves.
Other committee members are young brother Nyasha Matsika and Edson Gatsi, an executive director.
Nyasha Matsika, who was general manager, operations, for DFA, had been transferred to Doves Funeral Services (DFS) after IPEC investigations started. It was not immediately clear if IPEC had any role in the transfer.
The three are the main signatories to all bank accounts.
Talent Maziwisa, the group chief executive officer, was said to play a peripheral role in the business.
“They requested information on several bank transactions but it was clear this was just a formality. They already had all the information they wanted,” another Doves employee said, indicating that there was panic among directors.
newsdesk@fngaz.co.zw

Newer Post
Older Post
  • Ronald

    Farai Matsika is he the former Croco Holdings CEO who two years ago had a nasty fallout with Croco main shareholder Moses Chingwena after he was suspended as the group chief executive for ordering valuation of the company to determine the value of the business. Could he have a hand with this investigation

  • Cathy Zuze

    Doves is spreading its wings amid growing competition from over ten other funeral assurers that are registered with the Insurance and Pensions Commission, its very possible Talent Farai and Phibeon have resorted to shaddy deals pretending to safe guard shareholder value while enriching themselves

  • Valentine

    This company need to be investigated especially their procurement methods and payments. It could be story of the year in the funeral assurance business. Something just not right since it was bought from the Morgan family

  • Marcus Gondo

    It never rains, for Farai, nearly three years ago government cracked down on Croco Motors, when he was CEO over its real or perceived links to former vice-president Joice Mujuru and her late husband, Solomon, by cancelling contracts, refusing to settle its dues and unleashing tax authorities on it in a bid to run it down for political reasons as Zanu PF factional fights escalated.Have they followed him at Doves, I see government going to bury their hero’s with Nyaradzo or Moonlight soon

  • Moses Agung

    Thats what happens when you involve yourself in too much activities that ZANU PF does. Stick to your core business Doves, learn from those who came after you

  • Lawrence Gumbo

    Croco and PAS have been accused of not paying duty for their cars and been protected by the likes of Chihuri, I hope this is not what Phebion and Farai have adopted or else the business will go under if penalised by Zimra

  • Kelvin Mpofu

    Lets wait and see what the audit or findings say before we judge anyone. Zimboz we are quick to judge. U will be surprised nothing was amiss after all.

  • Hilda Chirwa

    Hapana nyaya apa, IPEC u just want to be seen to be doing something, We all know you are a toothless barking puppy. Lets Doves and other players you regulate do their work

  • Pretoria godfather

    Is this Farai Matsika the one who is married to singer Queen Vee who is based in SA?

  • Owen Mudzimwa

    The IPEC team comprising of Urayai Rwatirera, Octavia Mupfupi and Stewart Banda need to be investigated. If you live in a glass house do not throw stones.

  • Premier Auto Service

    Farai Matsika was declared insolvent in South Africa, poliy holders need to be careful with their money at Doves.The matter of his insolvency entered in High Court records as case number 58704/2015, was heard in the High Court in Pretoria on May 9, 2016. Justice AJ Voster presided over the case, according to the papers, which noted that the case was between The Body Corporate of Ruimsig Palms and Matsika.

  • Mr C

    Doves need to be investigated I worked at this company and what I saw is nowhere near professionalism, Fingaz will send you some e-mails I printed when I left this organisation not so long ago. Including documents. Its high time they be exposed

Connect With Us

Sponsored Links

Fingaz Polls

Should all Commuter Omnibuss be moved to designated areas?