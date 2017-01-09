DPC still has hopes Tetrad can be revived

THE Deposit Protection Corporation is angling for the revival of Tetrad Investment Bank (TIB) under a structure which will see creditors become shareholders in the institution which owes them over US$50 million.

In an interview, judicial manager, John Chikura who is chief executive officer of the Deposit Protection Corporation (DPC) said he was working on a new scheme at the request of creditors and a scheme meeting to approve the structure will be held during the first quarter of 2017.

“We are working on a new scheme as an instruction from the creditors, therefore we are fulfilling our mandate,” he said.

At some point the DPC put up TIB for sale but failed to find suitable suitors while talks with Horizon Capital Consortium, which was linked to jailed Munyaradzi Kereke, faded away.

Chikura said a scheme meeting will be held in Q1 upon which Tetrad Holdings and the current TIB shareholders should consent to the move.

However, in the meantime Chikura said DPC will approach High Court for an arrangement that allows the assets of the bank to be protected while the judicial manager attempts to put the house in order.

The basis of the new entity will comprise assets of TIB that have been reduced to between US$20 million – US$30 million.

TIB was closed by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe early 2015 after failing to mobilize funding to boost its capital base. The bank was subsequently placed under provisional judicial management.

At its closure, Tetrad had a negative core capital of US$32,7 million when it was required to have a minimum of US$25 million. The Bank also required at least US$53 million to stand on a solid footing but could have been short of working capital. FinX