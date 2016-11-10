By Batsirai Chikadaya

In a recent interview with CapeTalk, a South African Radio Station, M-Net CEO Yolisa Phahle spilled the beans on many hot topics surrounding DSTV, its present strategy, and future goals. The Money Show by Bruce Whitfield hosted the CEO and asked a wide range of questions many subscribers have been burning to ask. According to their […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

DSTV considering letting subscribers choose and pay for the channels they want, admits Netflix and the Internet are their biggest rival right now!

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed