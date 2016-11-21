DStv Eutelsat Awards extension for entries

MULTICHOICE Africa and Eutelsat have extended the deadline for receipt of entries for the 2016 DStv Eutelsat Star Awards competition.



Originally October 31, requests have flooded in asking for an extension of the closing date, and this has been facilitated with an extension up to Wednesday November 30.

According to Liz Dziva, publicity and public relations manager of MultiChoice Zimbabwe, requests have been received from all over Africa, including Zimbabwe, and as this is always a popular competition it was felt necessary to accommodate the people who wish to enter but have not been able to meet the original deadline.

“All science and technology students and enthusiasts fans between the ages of 14 and 19 now have extra time in which to either write an essay or design a poster based on the 2016 topic: take yourself into the future as a scientist, tasked with designing a new-age satellite that will help improve the lives of Africans; tell us what you would call your satellite and describe the different functions and roles that it would play in the Africa of the future.

The DStv Eutelsat Star Awards competition is open to students from secondary schools across Africa and entry forms can be obtained from any MultiChoice customer care centre, or they can be downloaded from www.dstvstarawards.com. Entries are accepted in English, French and Portuguese and will be judged on the basis of a high-standard criteria of accuracy, creativity, originality and innovation. Only entries submitted on the official entry form will be eligible for consideration.

Participants could win prizes at country level, while overall continental winners of the essay competition section will be rewarded with a trip to Eutelsat in Paris, as well as thereafter to a spaceport to attend a live rocket launch. For the overall winning poster, the designer will win a trip to Eutelsat in Paris and thereafter to a satellite construction site. The runner-up poster and essay entries overall each receive a trip to visit MultiChoice in Johannesburg and the South African National Space Agency at Hartebeesthoek.