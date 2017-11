By Leonard Sengere

It hasn’t been this interesting in the pay-TV industry in a long time. Scratch that, it has never been this exciting in the pay-TV space in Africa. After years of being starved of proper choices and alternatives everything seems to be falling into place. As Zimbabweans we actually envy the Kenyans who have the other […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

DStv, Kwese And StarTimes Trading Blows In The Pay-TV Space In Africa

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed