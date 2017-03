By Staff Writer

Multichoice Zimbabwe CEO, Lovemore Mangwende has sent a statement to say that DStv is not going anywhere and will continue to be active in Zimbabwe. The CEO says this follows reports that the company is shutting down its Zimbabwean services. Over the past months, at least 3 DStv payments platforms – EcoCash, Telecash and OK Zimbabwe – […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

DStv not going anywhere says Multichoice Zimbabwe

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed