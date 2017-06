By Rufaro Madamombe

Today, DStv Now updated their streaming service to allow customers on Compact and Compact plus packages to access entertainment on the go. Previously, the service was only available to customers on the Premium package of DStv. This is a good move by DStv as it allows them to keep people on their television network that want to […]

