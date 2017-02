By William Chui

An announcement has been made by MultiChoice South Africa that the cost of DSTV bouquets go up with effect from 1 April 2017. This increases the cost of their packages by between 4-7%, but interestingly, even at the new prices that will come into effect, Zimbabwe’s will still be paying more. No communication has come […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

DSTV South Africa Announces Price Increase. Zimbabwe to follow?

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed