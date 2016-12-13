DSTV Zimbabwe introduces direct online payment for VISA/Mastercard

By Batsirai Chikadaya

DSTV Zimbabwe has introduced a new online self-service system that allows customers to pay their subscriptions, change their bouquet packages, clear error codes, view their account, get support and search for authorised installers directly from its own platform. The online payment option allows you to pay using your VISA or Mastercard Online directly to DSTV through a Pay […]

