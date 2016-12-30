DStv’s Zambezi Magic officially launches The Arthur Evans Show

WITH a touch of glitz and glamour, DStv’s Zambezi Magic channel has officially launched its hosting of The Arthur Evans Show, a Zimbabwean magazine show now appearing on the channel for a continental audience.

The launch event took place in Bulawayo in the build-up to Christmas, featuring song and dance and a series of endorsements of the show, which gives additional Zimbabwean content to a channel designed to focus on film and television material produced in Southern Africa.

Speaking at the event, MultiChoice Zimbabwe publicity and public relations manager Liz Dziva said she was delighted with the reaction to the show since it started a 13-week run on Zambezi Magic in November.

She said that Zambezi Magic was launched to provide a meaningful platform for content from Southern Africa including Zimbabwe, and had already showcased a selection of leading films and television productions from local producers. The inclusion of the Arthur Evans show had added a new dimension, giving exposure to a range of Zimbabwean people who were guests on the show during its run.

“We are excited about this show and about the great things it is doing for Zimbabwe on the African television scene, and we hope this will be the first of many series to be aired on Zambezi Magic,” he said.

The show, which started broadcasting on Saturday November 5, is hosted by well-known Zimbabwean presenter and MC, Arthur Evans. Its opening season of 13 episodes slots in on Zambezi Magic at 6.30pm each Saturday, with further availability on DStv Catch-up. The show profiles Zimbabwean and African trendsetters, visionaries, pioneers, trailblazers and people who have defied the odds to get to the top. Guests appearing include Oliver Mtukudzi, Ammara Brown, Sandra Ndebele, Carl Joshua Ncube, Jeys Marabini, Munya Chidzonga and many others.

“Zambezi Magic is a channel that would like to focus on content from Zimbabwe and the introduction of shows like this reinforce its mission to do so,” said Dziva.

Zimbabwean content in the recent past includes shows like Wedding Diaries, Makosi Today, Celebrate Life, Tonight With Zororo, Wine and Dine With Tumi and Zambezi News among others.