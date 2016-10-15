Ecobank Zimbabwe appoints new MD

MOSES Kurenjekwa has been appointed Ecobank Zimbabwe’s new managing director designate taking over from Daniel Sackey.

Kurenjekwa takes over from Sackey who is leaving Zimbabwe to take up a new post as head of Ecobank Ghana and regional executive for Anglophone west Africa.

Kurenjekwa who prior to his appointment was head of Corporate and Investment Banking has been with Ecobank Zimbabwe for the past six years.

Speaking at his farewell party and appointment of the new managing director on Friday night, Sackey said he was delighted to be leaving the organisation in “good health”.

“I do not have the slightest doubt that this trend will be sustained by the team we have today,” said Sackey.

“In his role in Corporate Banking Moses has demonstrated distinguished leadership and skill and transformed Corporate Banking business of Ecobank Zimbabwe. I wish to take the opportunity to congratulate Moses and wish him the best in his new role and I am confident that his able leadership with steer Ecobank Zimbabwe to greater height,” he said.

Speaking after his appointment, Kurenjekwa said what made his appointment special was that it was the first time in the history of the entire Ecobank Group that a local had been given the mandate to run with an affiliate after only five years of inception.

“To me this is an honour for all Zimbabweans. As the entire Ecobank Zimbabwe team, we have had the benefit of the support and mentorship of Daniel Sackey and his unflinching support has undoubtedly helped us to be where we are today,” Kurenjekwa said.

“I pledge to continue to tap into the wisdom, expertise and experience of the management team that Daniel has worked tirelessly to build, as we continue to move the Ecobank Zimbabwe forward. As I accept this challenge, I also fully understand the dynamics of the Zimbabwean business environment but I have no doubt that with our continued partnership with you our esteemed customers will be able to weather the storm,” he said.