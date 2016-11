By Batsirai Chikadaya

You can now purchase ZESA electricity tokens via EcoCash Directly. To purchase your ZESA token follow these 7 easy steps: dial *151# Select option 2 “Make Payment“ Select option 5 “Pay ZESA“ Select option 1 “Buy Token“ Enter Amount Enter Your Meter Number Confirm Payment & Details “Enter 1“ You should then receive a confirmation […]

EcoCash BUY ZESA feature now avalaible, buy your prepaid electricity in 7 easy steps

