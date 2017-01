By Batsirai Chikadaya

EcoCash has re-introduced DSTV payments via its RANDS wallet feature. This comes days after EcoCash suspended all DSTV payments through its normal “USD/Bond Note” wallet effective on 1 January 2017. The Rand wallet will allow you to pay ALL your DSTV bouquets in RANDS at the following rates: DSTv Access: R159.50 DSTv Box Office: R36.35 DSTv Family Boquet: R246.50 DSTv Compact […]

EcoCash introduces DSTv payments in RANDS

