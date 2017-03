By William Chui

Techzim was recently alerted to the launch of Ecocash’s Home Wallet, a service that essentially allows those in the diaspora to access and enjoy local Ecocash services, acting as if they are here in Zimbabwe. Their announcement states that those in the UK would be able to register for the service on the Cassava Remit website, the remittances […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Ecocash launches ‘Ecocash Home Wallet’ in UK

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed