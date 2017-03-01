By Nigel Gambanga

Vamsi Madhav, VP, MFS at Comviva and Natalie Jabangwe – the General Manager of EcoCash EcoCash, the mobile money service that's owned by Zimbabwe's largest mobile network operator, Econet, was recently named Best Mobile Payment Solution at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Global Mobile (Glomo) Awards for 2017.

EcoCash & Mahindra win GSMA award for best mobile payments solution at Mobile World Congress 2017

