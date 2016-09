By Nigel Gambanga

In the latest of its remittances partnerships Zimbabwean mobile network operator, Econet Wireless has just unveiled a cross-border money transfer deal between its mobile money service EcoCash and remittances services outfit Mukuru (Mukuru.com).

EcoCash partners Mukuru in new cross border remittance tie-up, consolidates its place in formal diaspora inflows

