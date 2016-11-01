By Batsirai Chikadaya

Econet recently announced its unaudited abridged financial results for the half year ended 31 August 2016. The main highlight of the report was the announcement of its decline in profits by 37.14% attributed to a “tough operating environment” in Zimbabwe. However, despite the fall in profits Econet’s mobile money service EcoCash continued to do well recording […]

EcoCash records increased revenue over its last half year, benefits from cash crisis, partnerships and increased transactions

