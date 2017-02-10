By Nigel Gambanga Ecocash MasterCard, Master Card

” data-medium-file=”http://www.techzim.co.zw/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Ecocash-MasterCard-255×128.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.techzim.co.zw/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Ecocash-MasterCard-560×280.jpg”>

EcoCash, the country’s largest mobile money owned by Econet Zimbabwe has announced another reduction of its monthly transaction limit for its MasterCard Debit card. Cardholders can now only transact for up to US$400 per month. This limit is split, with US$200 set for ATM cashouts and US$200 for POS (point of sale) transactions and virtual […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

EcoCash reduces its MasterCard transaction limit to US$400 per month

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed