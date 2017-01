By Batsirai Chikadaya

According to a Techzim source, EcoCash has instructed all its mobile money agents to deposit R500 into either a Steward Bank, Stanbic or CBZ account to activate their RAND wallets for transactions. The EcoCash RAND wallet, which is now the only way to pay your DSTV using EcoCash, was launched in December 2016 and requires EcoCash […]

EcoCash requests all its agents to deposit RANDS to activate their RAND wallets

