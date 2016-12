By Batsirai Chikadaya

As of 1 January 2017, you will no longer be able to pay your DSTV subscription via EcoCash. According to a public notice posted in today’s Herald, the reason behind this suspension is EcoCash’s failure to sustain the service in the current operating environment in Zimbabwe. With this information, Techzim can assume that EcoCash is […]

EcoCash suspends DSTV payment option

