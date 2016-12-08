By Batsirai Chikadaya

The EcoCash team has a two-pronged value proposition for the introduction of South Africa’s RAND currency into its mobile money system. The first phase of its introduction includes: Cash-Ins Cash Outs Sending Money Wallet Services (Balance Enquiries and Mini- Statements) Merchants, Bill payments, Payroll (you could start getting paid in rands!?) and Bulk Payments EcoCash expects […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

EcoCash wants you to use its Rand Account for salaries, cash in/out, sending money and later for paying your DSTV and ZESA tokens, and yes its approved by RBZ!

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed