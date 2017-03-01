Econet adds Ndebele, Shona to its education platform

ECONET Wireless Zimbabwe has beefed up Ruzivo Smart Learning platform (Ruzivo) with more subjects including Ndebele and Shona as the company steps up efforts to complement government’s efforts in improving Primary Schools’ pass rate through access to quality, convenient and affordable education.

Ruzivo is a revolutionary online interactive digital learning platform with locally developed academic content including interactive lessons, exercises and tests. The packages which pupils can access through smart phones, tablets or any internet connected devices can be used both in the classroom for lessons and at home for revisions.

Initially launched targeting pupils in Grades 4 to 7 in February last year, Ruzivo Digital Learning progressed swiftly to add content for Grades 1 to 3 within the same year. The new development will now see pupils accessing more subjects including Ndebele and Shona up to Grade 7.

Econet Wireless Chief executive officer Douglas Mboweni said, “As a country, we are proud and blessed to have one of the highest literacy rates in Africa and as Econet we will continue playing our part in seeing to it that this great achievement is sustained for this and future generations. We are reimagining education as we deliver it via mobile reaching more learners faster. Through the use of technology, we endeavour to transform our society and today we are pleased to announce the addition of new subjects to Ruzivo as follows; Ndebele, Shona, Home Economics, Social Studies and Religious and Moral Education, all offered up to Grade 7.

The platform has already seen thousands of children and schools coming on board. Once a child gets started, Ruzivo will keep the learner’s progress in all exercises and tests. “We encourage all parents and guardians to give their children an experience of a smart way of learning by registering on www.ruzivodigitallearning.co. zw ,” he said.

Access to the Ruzivo content is currently FREE meaning that there are no subscription fees to access the learning materials. The site is also zero rated for Econet broadband users therefore one does not need data to access the platform. All one needs is a device with internet connectivity.