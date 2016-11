By L.S.M Kabweza

As some may remember, back in January 2012, Econet won a lawsuit against Bharti Airtel in Nigeria. A legal victory worth some US $3.1 billion. Ofcourse Airtel appealed. And they lost. Not much was said about the case and the implication was that the two had parties settled amicably, something Econet had expressed was keen to do. A […]

Econet & Airtel reach settlement on Nigeria dispute

