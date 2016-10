By L.S.M Kabweza

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has announced in its financial results that profits dropped 37.14% in the half year to 31 August 2016. The profit after taxation stood at $14.9 million compared to $23.8 million in the same period last year. In his statement to shareholders, board chairman James Myers said the profitability was affected by decline in revenues, itself […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Econet announces 37% drop in profits in 2016 half year results

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed