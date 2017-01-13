By Nigel Gambanga

Econet Wireless, the Zimbabwean mobile operator that kicked up a storm with the introduction of higher broadband tariffs has announced that it will be reversing the tariffs. This comes after the Minister of ICT, Supa Mandiwanzira suspended the tariff increase, which was declared by the telecoms regulator, POTRAZ, and had been set data at a minimum of […]

Econet announces that it’s reversing tariffs, complains about unfair playing field

