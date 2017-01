By Nigel Gambanga

Econet Wireless has issued a public statement defending its position in the issue surrounding the massive data tariff increases which were eventually reversed. Under the new tariffs, subscribers were expected to pay as much as $1 for 10 MB, which was a huge adjustment from packages like the $1 for 250 MB daily bundle option which […]

Econet apologises to its subscribers, offers to reimburse data for those overcharged

