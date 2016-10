By Edwin Chabuka

Econet has confirmed the interruption in broadband services and has issued out the following statement on facebook Hey Buddies, sincere apologies for the interruption in data services. Our engineers are working tirelessly to rectify the fault and restore normal service. If you are experiencing broadband connection problems its a waiting game till it is resolved […]

Econet Broadband services currently down (UPDATE)

