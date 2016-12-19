By Nigel Gambanga

Econet Media, the entertainment subsidiary of African telecoms group Econet Wireless recently announced the conclusion of a deal that will see it take over Viasat 1 a Ghanaian free-to-air (FTA) terrestrial channel. Viasat 1 is owned by Modern Times Group (MTG) a Swedish digital entertainment outfit that also has control of Modern African Productions (MAP) and a majority […]

Econet buys ailing Ghanaian, Nigerian & Ugandan TV channels, closes in on another in Tanzania as it consolidates play for traditional TV

