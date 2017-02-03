By Nigel Gambanga

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe’s extraordinary general meeting (EGM) aimed at considering a proposed US$130 million capital raise through a rights offer will go ahead on Friday the 3rd of February 2017 despite a directive from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) to postpone it until the operator clarifies certain issues. There has been some back and forth between […]

Econet defies ZSE directive, says bourse’s board has no jurisdiction & raises concern over chairman’s conflict

