By Nigel Gambanga

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe – the country’s largest mobile network operator, and some ZIMRA bosses are alleged to have connived in the evasion of taxes and externalising of cash between 2009 and 2013. An article published in the Sunday Mail highlights these allegations and points to a forensic audit report compiled by HLB Zimbabwe Chartered Accountants […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Econet dogged by US$300 million tax evasion & externalisation allegations, dismisses case as false

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed