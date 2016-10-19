Econet hosts exhibition in Bulawayo

ECONET Wireless will on October 21 2016 bring its ground breaking products and services to Bulawayo when it hosts a one-day Expo to showcase how the company is impacting on its customers and the economy. The Expo, which will be open to the public for free, will run under the theme “Look Up, with advanced technology comes more opportunity’.

Econet Wireless Chief Executive Officer Douglas Mboweni said the company will be displaying its diversified range of value-added services, and most importantly inspire and connect with its customers at large. This is the second time that Econet has held such an Expo after a similar event was held in Harare in October last year where the company took the opportunity to interact with customers, and also displayed its array of products and services that have become a household name in Zimbabwe.

Among the products and services to be exhibited will be the popular Ecocash which has now become a premier payment platform in the country for payroll, merchants and retailers, Ownai an online classifieds which allows businesses to advertise their products and services for free, Stewart Bank, popular life insurance service EcoSure, EcoFarmer, ConnectedCar and ConnectedHome for property security and Ruzivo Digital learning for school children.

“Bulawayo is very strategic to us as we continue with this nationwide journey which puts our customers at the center of everything we do. This year’s Bulawayo event comes at a time when we recently refreshed our logo under a campaign dubbed “Look Up Zimbabwe, the Future is bright.” We bring a message of hope even as we share our own story which is interwoven with the story of our customers. Innovation, customer-centricity and business efficiency are key drivers of our business as we continuously introduce innovative solutions to the market,” said Mboweni

“To all businesses in and around Bulawayo and our customers at large, Econet Wireless is open for business to serve you. Everyone is welcome to be part of this free entry family event,” he said.

