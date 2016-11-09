Econet introduce ‘smart data network’

ECONET Wireless on Wednesday introduced a new thematic data campaign “Smart Data” in a major milestone set to promote internet use and enhance customers’ experience.

Econet customers can enjoy accessing the Internet on high speeds as Econet has the widest data coverage in the country.

Econet Wireless chief executive officer, Douglas Mboweni said the new campaign was aimed at creating awareness of the vast opportunities at the disposal of Econet customers when they access the Internet on our Smart Data Network.

“Customers have access to affordable Smart phones from our device partners. They can browse, stream or download via our 3G and 4G Long Term Evolution (LTE) network,” he said.

LTE is a 4G wireless communications standard that is designed to provide up to 10 times the speeds of 3G networks for mobile devices such as tablets, smartphones, notebooks and wireless hotspots. Econet is the only mobile network operator whose LTE network is certified by Apple. In addition, Samsung has endorsed Econet as the data network partner and an authorized reseller for Samsung phones in Zimbabwe.

Local blog TechZim recently announced the results of its Econet vs Netone LTE & 3G speed tests. Econet’s LTE network came in first with a top download speed of 42,64Mps recorded in Greencroft Harare.

Said Mboweni: “The Smart Data campaign that we launch today is a culmination of our recent conclusion of the network modernisation project which resulted in us deploying over 400 new LTE sites and upgrading over 250 others. Most importantly, this development is in line with our vision to connect our customers, who remain the backbone of our success, with the latest broadband technology across the country”.

Econet Wireless Chief operating officer, Fayaz King said the Internet had become part of our day to day life. As such, Econet had brought solutions that help consumers on a daily basis. These are solutions such as Connected Home, Connected Lifestyle, OWNAI, Ruzivo, of which these are all available at the Econet Expo being held in conjunction with this launch with several others to follow across Zimbabwe. All customers can visit these business Expo’s free of charge to experience the various solutions from the Smart Data Network.

Key Highlights

 Econet network modernisation bears fruits for its customers as customers now have access to high speed data.

 Econet LTE is crowned “Top Download Speed” winning the race against the other 2 operators.

 Econet leads the race & becomes the ONLY iPhone Certified LTE Network in Zimbabwe.

 Econet becomes the Samsung recommended Data network of Choice.