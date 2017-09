By Rufaro Madamombe

Today at Meikles Hotel, Econet launched a new program under their Elevate community which they launched in June. The new offering is called the Elevate Virtual Agent Programme and it aims to create employment for Elevate members. These members will just need a laptop and an internet connectivity for them to work from home and […]

Econet launches Elevate Virtual Agent Programme – buy $50 airtime & potentially earn $600/month

