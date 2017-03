By Nigel Gambanga

Plans to hack that away now suggests that perhaps users aren’t cosying up to it even though Econet has said “thousands” of users are signing up. If that’s the case, it would be a damper for Econet which needs all the Over the Top services revenues it can get as a telecoms operator.

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Econet makes changes to e-learning platform Ruzivo; adds Shona, Ndebele & other subjects & content is free

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed