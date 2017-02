By Nigel Gambanga

As a way of protecting local shareholders who were faced with the challenge of participating in the rights offer by paying for the new shares through a foreign currency deposit, RBZ and Econet have agreed that Econet will open a rights offer account with a local receiving bank.

Econet & RBZ create facility to help local shareholders participate in the operator’s US$130 million rights issue

