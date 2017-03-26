Econet re-enables 100 percent Wifi data promotion

ECONET Wireless has revamped its data offering to give customers more value through a new bundle offering. The Data Double Up Campaign gives customers 100 percent Free Wi-Fi on all data bundle purchases via #143#.

There is also the introduction of new weekly data bundles starting from only 50 cents. Through the smart data network, customers are able to experience high internet speeds complemented by the widest data coverage in the country.

The revamped data offerings all come with 100 percent free Wi-Fi data. This applies to the daily, weekly and monthly data bundles. For instance, the US$1 daily data bundle gives Econet customers 250MB plus another free 250MB, usable at any Econet Wi-Fi zone.

Econet Wireless chief executive officer Douglas Mboweni said, “We are keenly aware of the important role that access to internet has, not only to our lifestyles but to the development of today’s society in line with our commitment to meeting Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Through our services we want to give our customers value, convenience, access and choice. We have developed packages tailor made for every customer’s needs, from business people and entrepreneurs selling their goods and services, scholars conducting online researches, property owners securing their properties and vehicles to primary school children in need of free online extra lessons through Ruzivo Digital Learning.”

“We have over 300 Wi-Fi zones across the country and the list is still growing complemented by our strong LTE/4G footprint for faster speeds” said Mboweni.

LTE is a 4G wireless communications standard that is designed to provide up to 10 times the speeds of 3G networks for mobile devices such as tablets, smartphones, notebooks and wireless hotspots. Econet currently has the largest LTE coverage in the country. This is in addition to being the only mobile network operator whose LTE network is certified by Apple. Samsung has endorsed Econet as a data network partner and Econet is also an authorized reseller for Samsung phones in Zimbabwe.