By William Chui Econet sign, woman on phone

” data-medium-file=”http://www.techzim.co.zw/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Econet-Wifi-user-255×128.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.techzim.co.zw/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Econet-Wifi-user-560×280.jpg”>

News coming up online show that Econet Wireless are reactivating their ‘100% wifi promotion’ that was initially suspended last year in August. The promotion affords subscribers 100% value of their data purchase, a lot similar to Telecel’s Mega Juice promotion that ran for a number of years, albeit this targets wifi data and not voice calls, with […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Econet Re-enables 100% Wifi Data Promotion

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed