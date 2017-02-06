By Nigel Gambanga

Econet Wireless, Zimbabwe’s largest mobile network operator (MNO) has come under some scrutiny regarding a tax evasion and externalisation scandal which alleges that the MNO deprived the country of up to US$300 million. The issue, which first drew attention in 2014 recently resurfaced after media reports, citing an audit report prepared in 2016, highlighted how […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Econet responds to tax evasion & transfer pricing scandal – dismisses allegations, says case is already before the courts

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed