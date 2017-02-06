Econet responds to tax evasion & transfer pricing scandal – dismisses allegations, says case is already before the courts

0
Tech
February 6, 2017
A+ A-
Email Print
<a href=http://www.techzim.co.zw/2017/02/econet-responds-tax-evasion-transfer-pricing-scandal-dismisses-allegations-says-case-already-courts/ target=_blank >Econet responds to tax evasion & transfer pricing scandal – dismisses allegations, says case is already before the courts</a>
By

By Nigel Gambanga

Econet Wireless, Zimbabwe’s largest mobile network operator (MNO) has come under some scrutiny regarding a tax evasion and externalisation scandal which alleges that the MNO deprived the country of up to US$300 million. The issue, which first drew attention in 2014 recently resurfaced after media reports, citing an audit report prepared in 2016, highlighted how […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;
Econet responds to tax evasion & transfer pricing scandal – dismisses allegations, says case is already before the courts

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed

Tagged with
Newer PostEconet responds to tax evasion & transfer pricing scandal – dismisses allegations, says case is already before the courts
Older PostEconet responds to tax evasion & transfer pricing scandal – dismisses allegations, says case is already before the courts

Connect With Us

Sponsored Links

Fingaz Polls

Which network provides the best service?