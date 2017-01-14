By Nigel Gambanga

In the latest development regarding the recently suspended mobile data tariff increases, Econet Wireless has published a statement on its Facebook page defending its actions, highlighting that it reversed its tariffs on its own and accusing Supa Mandiwanzira, Zimbabwe’s Minister of ICT, of duplicity and misleading actions aimed at discrediting the mobile operator. In its […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Econet says it reversed the tariffs on its own, accuses Supa Mandiwanzira, of falsehoods

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed