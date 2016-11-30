By Batsirai Chikadaya

Econet Wireless has finally offloaded its 4,2% stake in Airtel Nigeria for a reported figure of $127 million (USD), ending over a decade of disputes between the Zimbabwean owned (Strive Masiyiwa) company and the Indian-owned Nigerian mobile operator. The deal was tied up by Dutch company Bharti Airtel International a wholly owned subsidiary of Bharti […]

Econet settles for $127 million, offloads 4,2% stake in Nigerian mobile operator Airtel

