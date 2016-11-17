Econet sued for 50k over misrepresentation of WhatsApp Bundles, plaintiff to stage legal peaceful demonstration to its HQ, all under the watchful eye of our regulator POTRAZ

By Batsirai Chikadaya

According to a story posted this morning by The Herald, Econet Zimbabwe has been sued by a Zimbabwean citizen, Ms. Sihle Maxine Mabuda, over what she claims to be the misrepresentation of WhatsApp bundles by Econet to her. The plaintiff argues that the defendant, Econet, through its advertised “daily” WhatsApp bundles, is misleading the public […]

Econet sued for 50k over misrepresentation of WhatsApp Bundles

