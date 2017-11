By Trycolyn Pikirayi

After all has been said and done, whatever happens to or in Zimbabwe, we want to one day wake up to cheaper data prices! As advised yesterday, the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) said it is in talks with local mobile phone companies over a tariff reduction. These reductions are said to only be implemented […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Econet, Telecel and NetOne tariff reduction talks with POTRAZ underway

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed