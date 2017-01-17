By Nigel Gambanga

Local telecoms company Econet Wireless Zimbabwe is looking to raise US$130 million in the local market through the issue of shares and debt as an arrangement to put together capital that will be used to clear foreign loans. It will, however, require shareholders to make the payments for the rights issue in United States Dollars directly to […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Econet turns to shareholders for a $130 million capital raise, asks for payments to be made offshore

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed