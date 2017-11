By Leonard Sengere

In what is the logical next step in Econet’s fascinating journey, the company is seeking to list on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and also to seek a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE.) Bloomberg reports that they obtained this information from people familiar with the matter. They say the company will seek […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Econet Wants To List On The London Stock Exchange With An $8b Valuation

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed