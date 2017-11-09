By Trycolyn Pikirayi

Last week Techzim wrote about how three of our own companies; Liquid Telecom, ZOL and Econet Wireless had been nominated for the largest technology, telecoms and media event in Africa, AfricaCom’s awards ceremony. Let’s not mind the technicalities of that “our own companies” statement for now and just go with it, after all, it’s a good story […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Econet Wireless and Mahindra Comviva scoop the “IoT Product/Service of the Year” award at the AfricaCom awards.

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed